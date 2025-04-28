57 people killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza in one day

Palestinian Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip said on Monday that "In the past 24 hours, 57 more Palestinians have been martyred and 153 others have been injured in Israeli attacks on the Strip."

Since the Israeli occupation army began its renewed attacks on the Gaza Strip on March 18, 2,222 Palestinians have been killed and 5,751 injured.

Also, the number of martyrs in the Zionist regime's genocidal war against Gaza since October 7, 2023, has increased to 52,314, and the number of injured has increased to 117,792.

endNewsMessage1