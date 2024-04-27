Baku-Yervan Land Reforms; The beginning of the final peace?

"In a way, Armenia went in the direction of aligning with the West more than before, and in the meantime, Russia is also trying to put pressure on the Prime Minister of this country from inside and outside. These issues somehow show that the situation in this direction in Yerevan is leaning in the other direction," Soleimani wrote in an article for ILNA.

"On the border of the two countries, demining operations and knocking down border poles have started to mark the borders of the two countries, and I think the Prime Minister of Armenia has taken a bold step," he added.

The expert concluded that "The final process and the signing of the peace agreement between Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan cannot be determined by the date, but in this regard, important events are happening that can indicate that the peace between the two sides is close."

