Baku-Yervan Land Reforms; The beginning of the final peace?
Afshar Soleimani, the former ambassador of Iran to the Republic of Azerbaijan, has said that the recent visit of the Prime Minister of Armenia to Europe will be related to all the issues that are happening and it seems that he has discussed all these issues with the Europeans.
"In a way, Armenia went in the direction of aligning with the West more than before, and in the meantime, Russia is also trying to put pressure on the Prime Minister of this country from inside and outside. These issues somehow show that the situation in this direction in Yerevan is leaning in the other direction," Soleimani wrote in an article for ILNA.
"On the border of the two countries, demining operations and knocking down border poles have started to mark the borders of the two countries, and I think the Prime Minister of Armenia has taken a bold step," he added.
The expert concluded that "The final process and the signing of the peace agreement between Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan cannot be determined by the date, but in this regard, important events are happening that can indicate that the peace between the two sides is close."