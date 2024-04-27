Hundreds of thousands are expected to participate in a pro-Palestine demonstration in London

Today, Saturday, a pro-Palestine demonstration is being held in London. Its organizers expect it to attract "hundreds of thousands" of protesters.

For its part, the police said that the risk of unrest is not great, so they seek to ban the demonstration.

The march, organized by the “Palestine Solidarity Campaign,” is scheduled to gather in Parliament Square starting at 12 noon, and the march will begin half an hour later on a road that ends in Hyde Park, where speeches will be delivered.

The British news agency (PA Media) quoted the group as saying that it expects "hundreds of thousands of people" to attend the event, which comes in response to the "brutal attack" launched by Israel on the Gaza Strip.

endNewsMessage1