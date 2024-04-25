Iranian Labour News Agency

The paradigm led by the United States has weakened: expert

Abolfazl Zahravand, an expert on international issues, has said that Student protests in America in support of Palestine and Gaza is considered a very important global response

"Student protests in America in support of Palestine and Gaza is considered a very important global response," he said in an exclusive interview with ILNA. 

"These protests are a combination of an epidemic reaction; because even the Jews living in America were present in these protests to tell the world that they are not in line with the crimes of the Zionist regime, Netanyahu and the Likud party as an extremist movement in Israel," he added.

He concluded that "I believe that the paradigm led by the United States has weakened and is heading towards collapse. If hegemony of the United States is lost, Washington will undoubtedly face infrastructure problems inside and outside of America."

 

