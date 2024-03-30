Hezbollah says targets Israeli military center

Through a statement, Hezbollah said it directly targeted a place where the Zionist military forces had been settled in northern Palestine, Lebanon’s news channel Al Mayadeen reported.

According to Hezbollah, the drone attack has caused enormous damage to the Zionists.

Hezbollah has been targeting the Israeli regime’s military bases in northern occupied Palestine in support of Palestinians. As a result, tens of thousands of Israeli settlers have left their settlements near Lebanon’s borders.

Since the outset of the Israeli regime's genocidal war on Gaza on October 7, over 32,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have been killed in the strip. In response, the resistance movements in various countries, including Lebanon, Iraq and Yemen, have taken measures against the Israeli regime in support of the people of Gaza.

endNewsMessage1