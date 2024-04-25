One wounded in an Israeli raid that targeted a fuel truck in Baalbek, eastern Lebanon

A person was injured, on Thursday, as a result of an Israeli raid that targeted a fuel truck in the plain of the town of Dorris in the Baalbek District, eastern Lebanon.

The official Lebanese News Agency reported, “An enemy (Israeli) drone strike targeted a fuel transport truck in the plain of the town of Durus in Baalbek, eastern Lebanon.”

It added that the raid “led to the driver being injured, and damage to the truck and tanker, while the missile fell on a dirt berm next to the road.”

