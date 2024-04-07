Zionist regime has not seen peace in the last 72 hours: expert
Seyed Reza Sadr al-Hosseini, an analyst of international issues, has addressed in an interview with ILNA the preparedness of the US and Israel regarding a possible Iranian attack in response to the attack on Iran’s consulate in Syria.
“Iran will take an action that will surely harm the national interests of the Zionist regime in such a way that it will regret its action,” al-Hosseini said.
He added, “The Zionist regime has not seen peace in the last 72 hours. Israel will definitely receive a strong slap in this case.”
The expert stated, “During the past 72 hours, many sensitive centers of the Zionist regime have been hacked and a significant disorder has arisen in the field of defense and security, as well as in the civil field and daily affairs of Israel.”