Zionist regime has not seen peace in the last 72 hours: expert

“Iran will take an action that will surely harm the national interests of the Zionist regime in such a way that it will regret its action,” al-Hosseini said.

He added, “The Zionist regime has not seen peace in the last 72 hours. Israel will definitely receive a strong slap in this case.”

The expert stated, “During the past 72 hours, many sensitive centers of the Zionist regime have been hacked and a significant disorder has arisen in the field of defense and security, as well as in the civil field and daily affairs of Israel.”

