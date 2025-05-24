US special envoy to go to Syria to meet HTS-led regime leader
The newly appointed US special envoy to Syria will go to the Arab country to meet with the HTS-led regime leader Ahmed al-Sharaa.
US Ambassador to Turkey Tom Barrack on Friday announced he has assumed the role of special envoy to Syria, as the Donald Trump administration continues to work on lifting sanctions on Damascus, Anadolu Agnecy reported.
The new appointed US special envoy will travel to Syria to meet with Ahmed al-Sharaa, the Syrian TV said in a report on Saturday.