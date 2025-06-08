UNRWA reacts to Israeli ban on international journalists
The head of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA), Philippe Lazzarini, says the Israeli regime must lift its ban on international journalists entering Gaza.
“This is unprecedented in any other conflict in modern history,” Lazzarini said in a statement posted on his official X account on Friday.
He stated that Israeli authorities have blocked international journalists from entering Gaza since the war began 20 months ago. “It is a ban on the truth. It is a ban on reporting the facts. It is the perfect recipe for fueling misinformation, deepening polarization, and fostering dehumanization,” the UNRWA chief noted.