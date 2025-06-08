UNRWA reacts to Israeli ban on international journalists

“This is unprecedented in any other conflict in modern history,” Lazzarini said in a statement posted on his official X account on Friday.

He stated that Israeli authorities have blocked international journalists from entering Gaza since the war began 20 months ago. “It is a ban on the truth. It is a ban on reporting the facts. It is the perfect recipe for fueling misinformation, deepening polarization, and fostering dehumanization,” the UNRWA chief noted.

