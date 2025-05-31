Barcelona cuts ties with Israel over Gaza massacres

On Friday, Barcelona’s city council voted to sever institutional relations with the Israel regime and suspend its friendship agreement with the city of Tel Aviv “until international law is respected and the fundamental rights of the Palestinian people are guaranteed.”

The decision, which includes around twenty measures, was supported by the ruling Socialist Party in Barcelona, several left-wing parties, and pro-independence groups.

It calls for cutting institutional ties with the “current Israeli government” and suspending the friendship pact signed on September 24, 1998, between Barcelona and Tel Aviv.

