Russia, Ukraine to hold next round of talks in Erdogan office

"Most likely, [the round will take place] again in the office in Dolmabahce," a source told Sputnik.

At the upcoming possible negotiations with Ukraine in Istanbul, Russia proposes exchanging memoranda on the approaches of both sides to the negotiation process, Russia's Permanent Representative to the UN, Vassily Nebenzia, said on Friday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin previously suggested to Ukraine resuming direct talks without preconditions in Istanbul on May 15. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the purpose of the proposed talks with Ukraine is to eliminate the root causes of the conflict and ensure Russia's interests. The Russian delegation arrived in Istanbul on May 15, but there were no contacts between the representatives of the two countries.

