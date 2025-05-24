Iranian Labour News Agency

British Airways extends flight suspension to Israel until Aug

British Airways has extended the cancellation of flights to and from the Israeli-occupied territories until the end of July, citing security concerns for the decision following a Yemeni missile attack on Ben Gurion International Airport earlier this month, Press TV reported. 

A BA spokesman announced the decision in a statement on Saturday, confirming that the airline will not offer any flights from the UK to Israel until at least August.

 

 

