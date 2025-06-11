LA has a curfew in place and is arresting protesters

A curfew is currently in place in part of downtown Los Angeles, with police saying they have begun arresting protesters Tuesday evening. Scattered demonstrations have also popped up in multiple cities across the US, with Texas deploying the National Guard in response.

The curfew is in place for pockets of downtown LA where demonstrations in the city have been concentrated. It applies from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Pacific Time, and LA Mayor Karen Bass said it could be in effect for a few days. It only covers an area of about 1 square mile, and will impact fewer than 100,000 of LA’s 4 million residents, according to authorities, CNN reported.

