Pro-Gaza student protests in the United States expand

Riot police briefly arrested about 100 pro-Palestinian demonstrators on Saturday at a university in Boston, while 69 others were arrested on charges of "trespassing" on a university campus in Arizona, in the latest episode of a student movement expanding across the United States.

After starting ten days ago at Columbia University in New York, this new wave in support of the Palestinians and opposition to the war waged by Israel in the Gaza Strip has extended to include a number of educational institutions, from California to New England (northeast), passing through the south of the country.

Security forces at Arizona State University (ASU) "arrested 69 people on Saturday after setting up an unauthorized camp," the institution said, noting that "most of these are not students or employees at ASU."

It added that "these people will be prosecuted on charges of illegal trespassing on others’ property."

endNewsMessage1