Which Israeli targets did IRGC missiles hit?

The Israeli media have confirmed that several rockets were hit the Negev Desert where the base is located.

Channel 14 had previously reported that some rockets also hit Arad, an area east of the city of Beersheba in the south of occupied Palestine, leaving several people injured at the site of the impact.

According to the Palestinian Shahab news agency, several missiles fired from Iran hit the Ramon Airport in the Negev, located in the south of occupied Palestine.

Israeli sources said on Sunday morning that 150 missiles were fired at the regime’s targets across the occupied territories. But the exact details of casualties or damage are still unknown.

