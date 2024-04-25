US forces withdrawn from Niger due to a dispute over the transition to democracy: official

A US official said on Wednesday that the military junta in Niger had asked the United States to withdraw its soldiers from the country due to disagreements with Washington on issues including the progress the country is making in transitioning to democratic rule.

The United States stated that discussions had begun about withdrawing American forces from Niger, which until a coup last year was a major partner in Washington's war against Islamic militants who killed thousands and displaced millions.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, believes “they requested our withdrawal because they are not willing to deal with our concerns.” “We had concerns about the lack of movement toward declaring a transition to democratic rule, and some concerns about the external partners they are seeking to work with.”

