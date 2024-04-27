Taiwan spots 22 Chinese aircraft in islands vicinity

The Taiwanese Ministry of Defense announced on Saturday that it had detected 22 Chinese aircraft in the vicinity of the island in less than three hours.

"We monitored the activities of 22 aircraft of the (Chinese) People’s Liberation Army since 9:30 (1:30 GMT)," the ministry stated in a statement.

It added that "12 aircraft crossed the middle line and entered the identification zone for air defense purposes from the north and center of Taiwan," noting that the warplanes and drones joined the Chinese naval ships as part of a "joint combat patrol."

