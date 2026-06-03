Iran Strongly Condemns U.S. Aggression Against Iranian Oil Tanker and Qeshm Telecommunications Tower

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran strongly condemns the aggressive actions carried out by the terrorist U.S. military against an Iranian oil tanker in the Strait of Hormuz and a telecommunications tower on Qeshm Island in the early hours of Wednesday, June 3, launched from the territory of two regional countries.



These acts of aggression not only constitute a violation of the ceasefire understanding reached on April 8, but also represent a blatant breach of the fundamental principle prohibiting the use of force under Article 2(4) of the United Nations Charter and international law.



The Foreign Ministry also condemned the United States' exploitation of the territory and facilities of regional states to advance its aggressive agenda against Iran, stressing the direct and clear responsibility of the authorities of Kuwait and Bahrain regarding last night's hostile actions.



The Ministry emphasized that any country permitting aggressor parties to use its land, maritime or air territory, facilities, or military bases to carry out or support military aggression against Iran is in clear violation of the fundamental principles of international law and the principle of good-neighborliness. Under United Nations General Assembly Resolution 3314, such conduct constitutes participation in an act of aggression against Iran.



The Islamic Republic of Iran, in exercising its inherent right to defend its territorial integrity and national sovereignty, will utilize all available capacities to confront acts of aggression, including by targeting the origin and source of hostile attacks.



The Ministry underscored that responsibility for all consequences arising from this situation rests with the U.S.-Israeli aggressors and all parties that facilitate their hostile actions against Iran by providing their territory or facilities.

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