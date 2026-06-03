Araghchi Extends Independence Day Congratulations to Azerbaijan

Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran Seyed Abbas Araghchi sent a message to Jeyhun Bayramov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, congratulating him on the anniversary of Azerbaijan’s independence.

In his message, Araghchi stated:

“The Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan have always enjoyed friendly relations based on mutual respect, rooted in the deep historical, religious, and cultural values shared by the two neighboring Muslim nations.

Fortunately, the leaders of both countries have consistently made tireless efforts to realize the aspirations and demands of their peoples, and as a result, relations have steadily advanced along the path of development and progress.

I am pleased to note that this dynamic process of development is being further strengthened and accelerated, encompassing shared issues and common interests at the bilateral, regional, and international levels.”