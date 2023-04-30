Iran targets $10 billion trade with EAEU

​The Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) says given the existing free trade agreement between Tehran and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), Iran intends to increase trade exchanges with the economic bloc by up to $10 billion within less than two years.

Mohammad Rezvanifar, head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration, made the remarks in a meeting with the Minister in charge of Customs Cooperation of the Eurasian Economic Commission Eldar Alisherov on Saturday.

According to the Iranian official, the administration of President Ebrahim Raisi is determined to develop strategic ties with the member states of the EAEU.

The total volume of trade exchanges between Iran and the member states of the EAEU stood at $3.3 billion in 2022, he said, adding that the Islamic Republic exported $1.5 billion of commodities and imported $1.7 billion of goods in that year.

The transit exchanges between Iran and the EAEU member states were reported 1.8 million metric tons in the same year, including one million metric tons from Iran and 700k metric tons from the EAEU member countries, he added.

