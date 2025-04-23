Iran’s annual dairy exports double to nearly $1 billion

The figures by Iran Dairy Industries Society (IDIS) showed that Iran’s dairy exports had reached more than 0.587 million metric tons (mt) worth $948.9 million in the 11 calendar months to late February, according to Press TV.

The report said that dairy exports from Iran had increased by 19% in volume terms and by 43% in value terms compared to the 11 months to February 2024.

Powdered milk exports accounted for 38.6% of the total dairy exports from Iran, generating some $366.7 million worth of revenues for the country in the 11-month period, IDIS said, adding that shipments had risen by 51% year on year.

endNewsMessage1