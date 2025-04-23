Iran’s annual dairy exports double to nearly $1 billion
Iran’s dairy exports nearly doubled in the past calendar year to reach around $1 billion, according to figures released by an industry union.
The figures by Iran Dairy Industries Society (IDIS) showed that Iran’s dairy exports had reached more than 0.587 million metric tons (mt) worth $948.9 million in the 11 calendar months to late February, according to Press TV.
The report said that dairy exports from Iran had increased by 19% in volume terms and by 43% in value terms compared to the 11 months to February 2024.
Powdered milk exports accounted for 38.6% of the total dairy exports from Iran, generating some $366.7 million worth of revenues for the country in the 11-month period, IDIS said, adding that shipments had risen by 51% year on year.