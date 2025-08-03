Iran, Pakistan ink 12 cooperation documents

Senior officials of Iran and Pakistan signed 12 cooperation documents in the presence of the leaders of the two countries, covering various sectors including science and technology, transportation and transit, economy and trade, tourism, and agriculture.

During the official visit of President Masoud Pezeshkian to Pakistan on Sunday, senior officials of both countries signed the agreements after holding a joint meeting aimed at facilitating and paving the way for the development of bilateral cooperation.

The areas covered by these agreements include tourism, agriculture, judicial and legal cooperation, industry, science and technology, transport and transit, cultural heritage, and trade and economic collaboration.

endNewsMessage1