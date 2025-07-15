Chinese contractor to electrify Iran’s east-west railway

CEO of the Islamic Republic of Iran Railways Jabbar Ali Zakeri said in remarks published on Monday that the country plans to electrify nearly 1,000 kilometers ( 621 miles) of railways from Sarakhs border crossing in its northeast to the western Razi border on the frontier with Iraq, according to Press TV.

Zakeri said the project, which also includes double-tracking in some parts of the railway, is aimed at tripling rail freight transport on the corridor to 15 million metric tons per year.

The official made the remarks in a meeting with chairman of China State Railway Group Guo Zhuxue in Beijing.

