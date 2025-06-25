Iran's oil production uninterrupted despite tensions: NIOC

Subsidiaries of the NIOC and operational units across the country remain active around the clock to ensure continued oil production, safeguard facilities, and prevent or address any potential damages, the company said.

NIOC stated that its Supreme Passive Defense and Crisis Management Committee is holding regular meetings to assess the current situation and coordinate operational planning for future measures. These sessions, chaired by NIOC Head Hamid Bovard, are being conducted at the highest levels and are tailored to the evolving security landscape.

