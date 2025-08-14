Iran’s exports to Africa up 85% in March-June period

Leila Baghban, the deputy head of the Trade Promotion Organization of Iran (TPO) for Africa, announced that exports to Africa grew by 85% during the first three months of the current Iranian calendar year (starting March 21) compared to the same period last year.

Speaking on Wednesday during her visit to Nairobi, Kenya, for the two-day Iran–Kenya Joint Economic Cooperation Commission meeting — which began a day earlier — Baghban said total exports to Africa reached $260 million in this period.

“In the first three months of this year, we witnessed significant growth in trade with Africa, particularly Kenya, where Iran’s exports reached $85 million,” she added.





