Iran’s 1st VP Aref to travel to Kyrgyzstan for EAEU session

In addition to delivering lecture at the meeting, he will meet with a number of heads of state participating in the session to discuss ways to increase bilateral, multilateral, and regional ties.

With the approval of the heads of five member states of the union, Iran became an observer member of the Eurasian Economic Union in 2024.

Prime ministers of Eurasian Economic Union countries will meet in Cholpon Ata, Kyrgyzstan on August 14-15.





endNewsMessage1