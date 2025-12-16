Iran’s Mazandaran exports over 17k tons of kiwi in 8 months: Official

Over 1,900 shipments of citrus fruits including kiwi fruits and tangerine have been exported from this province overseas between March 21 and November 22, 2025, Asadolleh Teymouri Yansari stated.

Of total 1,900 shipments, 341 and 493 of which have been exported to India and other countries, respectively, he noted.

Yansari went on to say that 8,480 tons of tangerine and 14,839 tons of orange have been exported to foreign target markets from March 21 to November 22, 2025.

