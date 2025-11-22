Iran’s non-oil exports hit nearly $32 bln in 7 months: TPOI

Deputy TPOI Chief for Promotion of International Business Affairs Mohammad Sadegh Ghannadzadeh expounded on the non-oil imports and exports statistics, emphasizing that the country’s exports of non-oil commodities between March 21 and October 22, 2025 reached nearly $32 billion.

He pointed to the products imported into the country from March 21 to October 22, 2025, noting that Iran imported about $34.5 billion worth of products in this period.

The country’s non-oil exports is on upward trend, he said, adding that his organization is trying to increase exports’ value to a great extent before the termination of the current Iranian calendar year (to end March 20, 2026).

