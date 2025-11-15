Oil up over 2% after Ukraine attacks on Russia

Oil deliveries to the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk were suspended after Ukrainian strikes damaged key energy infrastructure in one of the most disruptive overnight attacks on the Krasnodar region in recent months, Reuters reported Friday, citing anonymous sources familiar with the matter.

Russia’s state pipeline monopoly Transneft halted crude flows into Novorossiysk, according to two sources cited by the news agency, while the port also stopped receiving and loading oil following the attack.

Krasnodar region officials said the strikes damaged facilities at the Sheskharis oil transshipment complex, triggering fires that were later extinguished.

