Pezeshkian stresses stepped-up trade with Kazakhstan

Iran’s president, Masoud Pezeshkian, departed Tehran for Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan, for a two-day trip on Wednesday.

Speaking to journalists before embarking on a two-nation tour to Central Asia, Pezeshkian said that "It is a good opportunity to participate in the International Year of Peace and Trust in Turkmenistan."

He criticized the Western countries for their wrong policies towards other nations, saying that "Those who claim to be advocates of peace, security and humanity are fomenting war in the region and are in fact criminals and genocidal people who are killing women and children with hunger, thirst and disease."

