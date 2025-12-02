Iran’s Mazandaran exports over 29,000 tons of fruit a day

Asadollah Teymouri Yansari, the acting head of the Agriculture Department in Mazandaran, said on Monday that the exported fruit weighed more than 29,000 tons. He made the remarks during a meeting of the Mazandaran Agricultural Council in the provincial capital, Sari.

He said 616 shipments of kiwifruit weighing 12,939 tons were exported from the province on November 29. Of these, 246 shipments were sent to India and the rest to other countries.

He added that 393 shipments of tangerines totaling 7,827 tons and 440 shipments of oranges weighing 8,931 tons were also exported to global markets on the same date.

