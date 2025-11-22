US sanctions Indian oil firm for alleged links with Iran

The company, TR6 Petro India LLP, has been included in a list of 17 entities and individuals sanctioned by the US government for their involvement in illegal petroleum transactions with Iran, Russian Sputnik news agency reported.

These sanctions aim to curb the flow of revenue that Iran uses to fund its controversial nuclear program, according to a statement from the US State Department.

The department further stated that the entities on the list were enabling Iran's efforts to raise funds through deceptive means, including facilitating the transportation and sale of Iranian oil under fraudulent pretenses.

