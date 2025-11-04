Iran’s ‘Simorgh’ aircraft begins test flights after 15 years of development

If the aircraft successfully completes all operational, safety, and flight tests, it will represent a major step in Iran’s path toward domestic aircraft design and manufacturing.

Speaking to IRNA, Mohammadreza Vaghefimanesh, Director-General of the Aircraft Design and Manufacturing Office at the Civil Aviation Organization, said that all stages of Simorgh’s design and production were carried out entirely by Iranian experts.

Currently undergoing test flights, the aircraft must complete between 100 to 150 flight hours to meet airworthiness standards for heavy aircraft. It is expected to undergo approximately 70 individual test flights covering stability, control, performance, engine function, and flight load measurements.

