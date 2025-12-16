Iran-Belarus ties expanding across political, economic fields

Speaking at the conclusion of his visit to Minsk, the Belarusian capital, Araghchi said Iran and Belarus are politically and internationally aligned and have maintained close consultations over recent years on global developments and bilateral relations. He stated that there are no obstacles in bilateral ties and that the two sides conducted a comprehensive review of political and economic cooperation covering a wide range of areas.

He noted that cultural, international, security, and economic cooperation between the two countries holds significant untapped capacity. Despite the absence of formal barriers, Araghchi said the current trade volume does not reflect the true potential of bilateral relations. Existing obstacles and ways to facilitate trade were reviewed during the visit, and it was agreed that follow-up exchanges would take place.

