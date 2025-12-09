Iran resumes flights from 5 cities to UAE's Sharjah
The first flight by an Iranian airline to Sharjah since the end of the 12-day Israeli imposed war against Iran took off on Monday morning from Imam Khomeini International Airport (IKIA).
The inaugural flight departed Tehran at 10:30 a.m., marking the official reopening of the Iran–Sharjah air corridor.
Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the resumption of flights, Head of the Association of Iranian Travel Agencies Hormatollah Rafiei said the resumption of flights comes after a conflict that left a significant impact on public sentiment and the country’s economic climate.
He noted that one Iranian airline has taken the lead in reopening this key route.