7th Russia-China Energy Business Forum opens
The 7th Russia-China Energy Business Forum opened in Beijing on Tuesday, bringing together around 450 participants — representatives of major companies from both countries, political figures, and experts, as reported by TASS.
Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin read a message from Russian President Vladimir Putin to forum participants. Putin stressed that the comprehensive partnership between Russia and China continues to advance, with energy remaining a key area of practical cooperation.