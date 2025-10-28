Pezeshkian stresses need for ECO infrastructure
News code : 1706157
resident Masoud Pezeshkian says that the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) today, more than ever, requires fundamental infrastructure for economic development.
Pezeshkian made the remarks in the fourth ECO Interior Ministers Meeting underway in Tehran.
The holding of this meeting after a long hiatus signifies the determination of member countries to enhance cooperation in key areas of mutual relations, he said.
He acknowledged the ECO’s long-standing efforts toward economic integration and its notable accomplishments.