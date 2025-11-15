Ship diverted toward Iran territorial waters after incident

A Marshall Islands-flagged oil tanker sailing from the United Arab Emirates to Singapore made a sudden course change and was heading towards Iranian territorial waters after being approached by three small boats, British Maritime Operations Centre (UKMTO) reported on November 14.

The UK authority said the tanker, reported 22 nautical miles east of the UAE port of Khor Fakkan, had been approached by three small vessels whilst transiting southbound through the Strait of Hormuz before later deviating course in the Gulf of Oman. The agency described the incident as "likely highly targeted".

endNewsMessage1