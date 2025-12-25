Iran’s exports to Eurasia hit $1.2b in 7 months: TPOI

Secretary of EAEU Desk of the Trade Promotion Organization of Iran (TPOI) Elham Haji-Karimi stated that $1.261 billion worth of non-oil products was exported from the country to the member states of the union between March 21 to October 22, 2025.

In this period, Iran’s maximum products were exported to the Republic of Belarus, followed by Armenia, she underlined.

She, who is also the head of Secretariat for Iran-EAEU Free Trade Agreement (FTA), emphasized that Iran has high potentials to export its products to the lucrative EAEU export target market, especially in the commodity groups including car, automotive parts, textiles and apparels, medicine and medical equipment, food industry, etc.

