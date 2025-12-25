Iran’s Mazandaran exports 17m kg dairy products in 9 months

Governor of Mazandaran Province Mehdi Younesi stated that 17.4 million kilograms of different types of the dairy products have been exported from this province between March 21 and December 22, 2025.

Turning to the developmental programs in this province, he noted, “Effective steps have been taken to increase the share of this province at the world export target markets, details of which are followed up strictly.”

In that period, export of dairy products from this province has increased 23 percent, compared to the last year’s corresponding period, Younesi added.

