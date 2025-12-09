Tehran invites foreign partners to expanded energy Coop.

Iran’s Oil Minister Mohsen Paknejad said on Monday that the country offers “golden investment opportunities,” particularly in the oil and gas sector, and has developed a portfolio of contracts to facilitate cooperation with friendly nations.

Paknejad made the comments during a meeting in Tehran with Andrei Kuznetsov, Belarus’s Minister of Industry, where the two sides discussed expanding joint efforts in energy, industry, and petrochemicals.

Paknejad noted that Iran and Belarus possess strong potential for collaboration across multiple fields, especially in energy. He added that the contract packages are designed to create mutually beneficial conditions for a long-term partnership.

