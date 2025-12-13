Iran-Kazakhstan to launch Green Transit Corridor: ICCIMA head

Speaking at a seminar on Iran–Kazakhstan Trade Cooperation on Wednesday, Samad Hassanzadeh proposed the launching of Green Transit Corridor between the two countries with special customs discounts and rapid transportation.

With a gross domestic product (GDP) of more than $288 billion, the Republic of Kazakhstan holds an important position in the Eurasian economy and is one of Iran's key partners in the Central Asia, he underlined.

Hassanzadeh put the bilateral trade exchanged between the two countries over the past 10 months at about $360 million, $243 million and $115 million of which is related to Iran’s exports of products to Kazakhstan and import of products from this country.

