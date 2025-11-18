Iran can serve as Caspian Sea tourism hub: Minister

Reza Salehi Amiri, Iran’s Minister of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts, spoke on Tuesday during a summit in Rasht themed “Caspian: Bridge for Friendship and Regional Development,” that gathered Governors from 12 provinces across five Caspian Sea littoral countries.

He noted that Iran has over one million recognized historical and cultural sites, of which 43,000 are registered nationally. Additionally, 29 tangible sites are listed on UNESCO’s World Heritage list, while 28 intangible cultural assets and more than 58 sites have temporary UNESCO recognition, pending full registration in the coming years.

Salehi Amiri emphasized that Iran’s history, culture, notable figures, poetry, and traditions are intertwined with those of neighboring countries, offering a foundation for renewed cooperation in culture, tourism, and handicrafts.

