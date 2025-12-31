Over $2 billion in Iran’s frozen assets released
An informed source says more than $2 billion in Iran’s frozen assets have been released in a neighboring country.
According to the source, the assets had been blocked for a period of time and have now been released.
On Monday night, an official from Iran’s Planning and Budget Organization had announced the entry of billions of dollars into the country, without providing further details.