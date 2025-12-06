Russia, India target $100B in trade at record highs

Speaking at a press conference in New Delhi following a meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Putin said that last year, the trade turnover grew by another 12%, setting a new record, Anadolu Agency reported.

"Different statistical figures slightly differ, but overall, it amounts to around $64-$65 billion. It is forecasted that the trading volume for this year will remain roughly at the same level. However, it appears feasible for us to bring this indicator to the mark of $100 billion," he said.

To achieve this goal, a program of Russian-Indian economic cooperation until 2030 has been coordinated, defining benchmarks for intergovernmental bodies to facilitate trade, advance joint projects, and strengthen technological and investment collaboration, he explained.

endNewsMessage1