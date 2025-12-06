Iranian Labour News Agency
FA العربیه

Russia, India target $100B in trade at record highs

Russia, India target $100B in trade at record highs
News code : 1723500
The link copied

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that Moscow and New Delhi are working to boost bilateral trade to $100 billion, as the bilateral trade turnover has hit records

Speaking at a press conference in New Delhi following a meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Putin said that last year, the trade turnover grew by another 12%, setting a new record, Anadolu Agency reported.

"Different statistical figures slightly differ, but overall, it amounts to around $64-$65 billion. It is forecasted that the trading volume for this year will remain roughly at the same level. However, it appears feasible for us to bring this indicator to the mark of $100 billion," he said.

To achieve this goal, a program of Russian-Indian economic cooperation until 2030 has been coordinated, defining benchmarks for intergovernmental bodies to facilitate trade, advance joint projects, and strengthen technological and investment collaboration, he explained.

 

endNewsMessage1
The link copied
Comments
last news
Most Viewed News