Iran, Russia hold talks on combating money laundering

Iran’s Ambassador to Russia, Kazem Jalali, met on Monday with Yuri Chikhanchin, the head of Russia’s Federal Financial Monitoring Service (Rosfinmonitoring), to discuss strengthening bilateral relations and expanding multilateral cooperation between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Eurasian group on combating money laundering and financing of terrorism (EAG).

Chikhanchin expressed appreciation for Iran’s initiatives and active participation in the EAG meetings and voiced readiness to share expertise and offer technical consultations to the Iranian side to further enhance Iran’s engagement and interaction with member states.

The Eurasian Group on Combating Money Laundering and Financing of Terrorism is one of the nine regional bodies affiliated with the FATF. Its 43rd plenary meeting was held in November in Minsk, Belarus, with the participation of 35 delegations from 18 countries and more than 15 international organizations.

