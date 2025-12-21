Iran’s foreign goods transit hits 13.5m tons in 8 mos: IRICA
The Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) put the value of the country’s foreign transit of goods in the first eight months of the current Iranian calendar year (started Mar. 21, 2025) at 13.5 million tons.
According to IRICA, more than 105 million tons of non-oil goods, valued at about $37 billion, were exported from the country between March 21 and November 22, 2025, showing a 1.17 percent increase in weight and 3.48 percent decrease in value, compared to the last year’s corresponding period.
In this period, more than 25 million tons of goods, valued at over $39 billion, were imported into the country, registering a 3.03 percent growth in weight and 14.29 percent decline in value, compared to the same period last year.