Iran’s foreign goods transit hits 13.5m tons in 8 mos: IRICA

According to IRICA, more than 105 million tons of non-oil goods, valued at about $37 billion, were exported from the country between March 21 and November 22, 2025, showing a 1.17 percent increase in weight and 3.48 percent decrease in value, compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

In this period, more than 25 million tons of goods, valued at over $39 billion, were imported into the country, registering a 3.03 percent growth in weight and 14.29 percent decline in value, compared to the same period last year.

endNewsMessage1