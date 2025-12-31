Iran, Turkey annual trade value hits $7b in H1
The annual trade exchanged between Iran and Turkey in the first six months of the current Iranian calendar year (started March 21, 2025) reached $7 billion.
Iran exported $2.718 billion worth of products to the neighboring Turkey between March 21 and September 22, 2025, showing a 14 percent growth, compared to the last year’s corresponding period.
In this period, Iran’s import of products from Turkey reached $4.324 billion, registering a 22 percent decrease, compared to the same period last year.
The latest study of foreign trade statistics shows that the trade ties between Iran and Turkey registered a considerable growth in the first half of the current Iranian calendar year.