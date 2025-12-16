Iran’s tea exports up 48% in 8 months: official

About 9.8 million tons of quality tea were exported to the foreign target markets between March 21 and November 22, 2025, he stated.

Elaborating on the latest measures taken by his organization, he emphasized, “With the incessant follow ups, drastic measures were taken to support tea growers and farmers in the country.”

Iran exported $12 million worth of quality tea to the foreign target markets between March 21 and November 22, 2025, he underlined.

Effective steps have been taken in order to prevent tea from being imported into the country, Jahansaz continued.

endNewsMessage1