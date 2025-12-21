Pezeshkian stresses integrated transport network in Iran

Addressing an event held in Tehran on Saturday to mark Transport Week, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian outlined his administration’s approach to developing national transportation infrastructure, stressing the necessity of adopting a scientific, integrated, and future-oriented outlook toward road, rail, urban, air, and maritime networks.

He also emphasized the importance of unified management of the country’s transportation system, saying that a network without a single command structure would inevitably suffer from a lack of coordination.

Referring to global experiences, the president noted that urban, road, rail, air, and maritime transportation must be managed within a coherent system under unified policymaking, adding that the administration is in the process of designing and implementing a single transportation management model.

